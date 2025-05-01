Watch Worthing’s Sompting Village Morris celebrating May Day in Shoreham with dancing, a procession and the crowning of the May Queen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morris dancers from Worthing have given the traditional welcome to May with May Day dancing in Shoreham, a procession and the crowning of the May Queen.

The event started on Coronation Green at 7am, with a large crowd watching the men and women perform their separate dances.

The action then moved to East Street for more dancing before a procession through the churchyard of St Mary's. Most of the crowd followed the dancers as they weaved their way through and around the churchyard in a cross shape.

Adur and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman was there to support the celebrations and to crown the May Queen.

Sompting Village Morris celebrating May Day 2025 in Shoreham, where a large crowd gathered at 7am to watch to fun

The colourful dancers and musicians were led by the traditional Greenman and the Sompting Hobby Orse as dancing continued during the morning.

The May Day celebration is the traditional way for Sompting Village Morris to launch its summer season. The group has been going since 1978 and continues to uphold the traditions of English folk dancing.

For further details of the 2025 dancing season visit our website at www.somptingvillagemorris.org.uk or Facebook at somptingvillagemorris.