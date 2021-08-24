Watch young hedgehog being saved in ‘unusual rescue’ in Seaford

WRAS animal rescue teams and fire fighters rescue young hedgehog from a drain in Seaford

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called out at 6pm yesterday (August 23) to Rayford Court, St Johns Road, Seaford, after a resident spotted a hedgehog stuck in a drain running across their car park.

Rescuers Trevor Weeks MBE and Kristy Sayer attended in one of WRAS’s veterinary ambulances and found residents trying to break into the drain with little luck.

The drain, which was made from concrete blocks running horizontally across the car park with a narrow slit along the top, was more than 100 metres in length. Resident and rescuers were baffled by how the hedgehog could become trapped.

East Sussex WRAS asking for assistance from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service as the hedgehog was showing signs of distress and discomfort, unable to turn round in the narrow and shallow gap.

Trevor Weeks, WRAS founder and rescuer, said: “Fire fighters were also unsure how to get into the gap easily. They tried various tools to loosen one of the concrete blocks which formed the drain but without any luck. After trying their best not to destroy the concrete block, they were left with no other option but to break the concrete block open using a tool normally used to force open car doors at road accidents.”

The young hedgehog was checked over by WRAS’s Trevor Weeks.

He said: “The hedgehog was very dirty and dehydrated and had lost weight too.

“The hedgehog was taken back to WRAS’s Casualty Care Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes where it was checked over and his limbs checked for any damage. Other than bruising the hedgehog seemed fine.

“The hedgehog was bedded down and will be monitored for any lasting damage and then rehabilitated back to the wild once more mature and a suitable release site is found close by.

“A huge thank you to East Sussex Fire and Rescue for all their help in what rescuers believe to be one of the most unusual rescues of its type.