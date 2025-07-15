Water leak causes town centre traffic disruption

The leak opposite the Morrisons garage forecourt, saw traffic lights being installed as gallons of water poured down Queens Road.
A pedestrian crossing near Morrisons was also closed off as a result. The traffic lights remained in place until Sunday.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our inspectors responded to a report made by a member of the public and a leak was identified. Our team attended the same day and commenced repairs. After digging to find the break, it was discovered the repair was more complex than expected. To reduce noise and disruption to customers, the team did not work at night and returned next day to complete the fix. We’d like to thank our customers for reporting leaks and apologise for any disruption that emergency repairs cause.”
