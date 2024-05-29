According to Southern Water, the incident was first reported just after 2.45pm today.

The incident happened in Devonshire Road near Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, with water in the road gushing out into the street.

On its website, the company said: “We are aware of a burst in the TN34 1NE area. Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs.

“Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

There have been a number of incidents of burst water mains in Hastings in recent weeks, the worst one happening at the beginning of this month when a major burst left more than 30,000 customers without water for several days.

1 . Water burst Hastings.jpg The water main burst in Devonshire Road, Hastings Photo: Jamie Long

2 . Burst water main 1.jpg The burst main Photo: Jen Butler

3 . 1.jpg The burst water main Photo: Jen Butler