Water main bursts in Hastings town centre by Priory Meadow

By Richard Gladstone
Published 29th May 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 09:45 BST
A water main burst in Hastings town centre yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 29).

According to Southern Water, the incident was first reported just after 2.45pm.

The incident happened in Devonshire Road near Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, with water in the road gushing out into the street.

After the fault was discovered, the company said on its website: “We are aware of a burst in the TN34 1NE area. Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs.

“Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

The burst was later repaired.

There have been a number of incidents of burst water mains in Hastings in recent weeks, the worst one happening at the beginning of this month when a major burst left more than 30,000 customers without water for several days.

The water main burst in Devonshire Road, Hastings

1. Water burst Hastings.jpg

The water main burst in Devonshire Road, Hastings Photo: Jamie Long

The burst main

2. Burst water main 1.jpg

The burst main Photo: Jen Butler

The burst water main

3. 1.jpg

The burst water main Photo: Jen Butler

The burst water main

4. 2.jpg

The burst water main Photo: Jen Butler

