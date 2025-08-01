Water released to bathing spots in Chichester and Bognor Regis after heavy rain

It comes after a large thunderstorm

Water releases have been reported across several bathing spots in Chichester and Bognor Regis, following heavy rain yesterday (July 31).

Small, two minute releases were recorded at Selsey Beach from 6.53pm to 6.56pm and Pagham Beach, Aldwick Beach and Bognor Regis West from 9.03pm to 9.05pm, but much larger releases were also reported at other sites.

Chichester Harbour saw a nearly two hour release, from 3.45pm to 5.41pm while Bognor Regis Beach reported an almost 2 and a half hour release, from 3.46pm to 6.09pm, as well as a shorter two minute release from 9.03pm to 9.05pm.

The releases come just hours after an afternoon of heavy rain across West Sussex, with thunderstorms reported in Chichester, Selsey, parts of Bognor Regis and the wider Arun District yesterday afternoon (July 31).

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We share the public’s desire for cleaner rivers and seas, and that’s why we’re investing heavily and working hard to play our part in protecting and enhancing water quality – driven by a £1.5 billion Clean Rivers and Seas Plan, designed to dramatically reduce storm overflows. “We agree with our customers that this historic network of pressure release valves, designed to release flows into the environment instead of flooding homes and communities, is outdated and unacceptable. We’re tackling this by rolling out a range of engineering and nature-based solutions to stop surface and groundwater from overloading our network.”