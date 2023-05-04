Edit Account-Sign Out
Water shortage in Eastbourne fixed following repair work

The water shortage that had been affecting a large part of Eastbourne today (May 4) has been fixed.

By Sam Pole
Published 4th May 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:35 BST

South East Water reported that a burst main in Mill Gap Road had caused little to no water in areas of Eastbourne

The main burst at 11am and there was no water reported in the Upperton Gardens/Selwyn Lane/Commercial Road area.

Repairs were scheduled to have been completed by 4pm but were completed by 2.30pm

The water shortage that had been affecting a large part of Eastbourne today (May 4) has been fixed.

South East Water said: “Our team on site have now completed the repair to the burst water main and residents should start to see the taps flowing as normal.

"If your water is brown in colour, please don’t worry as it is not harmful.

"The water may also appear cloudy, or white. If residents fill a glass of water and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means that the water is a little more aerated than usual.

"Simply run the water from the cold kitchen tap and the water should clear.”