'We are in a much better position than last year' - Environment Agency tells Bognor Regis flood action group

Speaking to residents, business owners and councillors at a public meeting of the Flood Avoidance Community Taskforce (FACT) last Friday, an Environment Agency spokesperson said things are looking up compared to last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Parsonage, an Asset Performance Team Leader with the government watchdog, said contingency measures installed since last October have done their bit to minimise flooding throughout Bognor Regis.

"The Felpham pumping station worked all throughout the winter and did a sterling job,” he said. “We are in a much better position now then we were early October last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledging that there is still work to be done, he added: “There is not one party that holds the key. Everyone has to do their bit, and I think we have done so for this year.”

Flooding in Fish Lane, Aldwick earlier this year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

He went on to describe other measures conducted by the Environment Agency, intended to safeguard against flooding before it took place, including combing the Aldingbourne Rife earlier in the year before the storms. Part of the reason for last year’s severe flooding, Mr Parsonage explained, was that a significant percentage of rife maintenance work was rendered impossible by storms in mid-Autumn through to winter.

Some residents questioned the Environment Agency about dredging the Aldingbourne Rife; a much-advocated-for policy the watchdog abandoned more than twenty years ago, which some see as the key to safeguarding Bersted and Shripney from further flooding. But Mr Parsonage said that doing so reliably would probe too expensive. “It’s not an issue of silt,” he told members of the public. “And even if it was, we just don’t have the money to clear it.”

Organised by Melinda Matthews and David Alexander in late 2022, after a spate of dramatic floods in Bognor Regis, Bersted, Barnham and beyond FACT is pitched as an open forum, involving local councils, residents, businesses and politicians, it’s designed to encourage pragmatic, non-partisan conversations to the region’s continuing floods. Friday’s meeting came after days of dramatic flooding in Aldwick, caused partially by an overloaded outfall pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end Friday’s meeting was also attended by two MPs – Jessica Brown Fuller for Chichester and Alison Griffiths for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – business owners from across the district, and councillors from the parish, town, district and county levels.