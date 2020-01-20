‘We are not going anywhere’ - This Peacehaven day centre has been running for more than 50 years

A day centre has been providing regular lunches and events for older generations in Peacehaven and Telscombe for more than 50 years.

Kempton House Day Centre, in Cavell Avenue, Peacehaven prepares lunch three times a week and organises quizzes, games, discussions, and outings regularly for its members. Transportation is also provided by the centre.

Christmas lunch at Kempton House Day Centre

Although the Age UK day club at the centre will be closing from January 31, the lunches and events will continue to provide an opportunity for socialising and exploring.

“We are not going anywhere,” said Sue Hill, a trustee at the centre.

“We have been running for over 50 years to help the elderly in the area, running a lunch club three days a week and other activities weekly.”

The centre will run a weekly support group to replace the Age UK day club from Tuesday, Feburary 4 between 10am- 3pm.

In the kitchen at Kempton House Day Centre

More information can be found at this website.