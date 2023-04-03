Edit Account-Sign Out
‘We can’t do without a van’: Hailsham Foodbank appeals for help

Hailsham Foodbank is appealing for help as its van currently has an issue that cannot be looked at until the end of the month.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

On social media on Thursday, March 30, a spokesperson from the foodbank in Market Square said a local garage has already taken a look at the vehicle but it needs to go to a main dealer.

They added: “We can’t do without a van as we give out more than 1,000kg of food most weeks which has to be collected from supermarkets, taken to our warehouse, sorted and packed before being taken to our distribution centre – and then some of this food has to be delivered to those who can’t access us.

"We use cars for the community fridge collections but the foodbank boxes are too heavy for cars and wouldn’t all fit in.”

Hailsham Foodbank. Picture from Mark Dimmock
The foodbank said it has made enquiries to other local charities with vans to see if they may be able to help, but unfortunately it has had no luck so far.

The situation has led to the charity renting out a van, but it says the vehicle is ‘quite expensive’ and restricts the number of drivers.

The spokesperson said: “Is there a local business who might be willing to loan or sponsor a van either short term, until we see if ours can be sorted, or longer term?”

If you might be able to help please contact Julie at [email protected]

On the charity’s website it says: “Our foodbank is run by local people for local people – we rely on the community’s support to ensure we can continue to stop people going hungry. Can you invest in the future of our project and help us provide much-needed support to people in crisis in our community?”

You can read more about how to support Hailsham Foodbank on their website – https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk/

Last month a member of staff from Eastbourne Foodbank spoke to MPs at the Houses of Parliament as part of the launch of a new national campaign.

In November, Eastbourne Foodbank said it was 125 per cent busier in a six-month period compared to the year before.

