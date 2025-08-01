'We can't wait to share it with you!' - Excitement builds as work on Littlehampton's West Green draws to a close
Arun District Council contractors are working ‘incredibly hard’ to finish the project, according to a council spokesperson, but they’re waiting on a final few steps from additional suppliers before they can open it to the public.
"Public safety is our top priority, and we have important obligations to meet before opening the site to ensure everyone can enjoy it safely and confidently,” a spokesperson said.
“A huge thank you to our residents, local businesses, and visitors for your continued patience and understanding. Your support means the world as we bring this exciting project to life. We'll keep you updated and share more information as soon as we have it - stay tuned!”
The ongoing work is part of a larger bid to improve Littlehampton Seafront and includes, among other improvements, tarmac resurfacing works, as well as a new green area, and an improved toilet block.
