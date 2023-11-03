'We owe our freedom and security to your dedication' - Crawley war veteran receives special honour from the French Embassy
Don Tindall, 97, from Crawley Down, received the insignia and letter awarded to him for the Legion d'honneur last week. An accompanying letter from the Ambassador of France to the United Kingdom said: “I have the pleasure of informing you that the President to the Republic has appointed you to the rank of Chevalier in the Ordre national de la Legion d’honneur.
"I offer you my warmest congratulations on this high honour in recognition of your acknowledged military engagement and your steadfast involvement in the liberation of Europe by liberating France. We owe our freedom and security to your dedication because you were ready to sacrifice your life.”
Don received his insignia much earlier than he expected. He said: “I was delighted and honoured to receive this award for just doing my duty for my country. I had no idea at the age of 18 when driving large vehicles off the Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches how important the operation had become. I was happy to be able to help in a small way.”
Don was called up to serve on April 6, 1944. After six weeks military training in Bradford, he was posted to the Royal Army Ordnance Corps and was sent to Halifax for a further six weeks driver training.
He became a driver posted to 29 VRD (Vehicle Reserve Depot) RAOC at Donnington.
In the build up to D-Day, he was posted to vehicle embarkation duties at East India Docks, loading vehicles onto supply ships for Normandy.
Don finished his service with various home front postings at No 10 AFV (Armoured Fighting Vehicles) in Scotland.
Finally he was posted to an RAOC depot in Cambridge, transporting tanks and was involved in POW duties.
Don has lived in Crawley Down for 12 years. He has a daughter, Jan, and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sarah, both married, and the eldest, Elizabeth, has twin three-year old daughters, Poppy and Olivia.