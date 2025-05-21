We visited Chichester's 'hidden gem' garden and it blew us away

This tranquil and beautiful secret garden in the West Sussex city of Chichester isn’t one to miss.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester was recently recognised by The Guardian in their South section as one of the ‘happiest’ places to live in Britain.

In their story, a ‘hidden gem’ the city has was applauded. The report read: “Bishop’s Palace Gardens, which you can stroll around for free, is 14 acres of herbaceous borders and specimen trees tucked between the city walls and the cathedral close. The walls themselves, built by the Romans and now pedestrianised, make for a lofty circuit of the city."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personally, I’ve been working in Chichester for almost two years now. When I first started, something I really wanted to find was a place to relax and collect my thoughts, somewhere that would let me walk away from a day of work and a piece of lunch break solace.

This 'hidden gem' in the heart of Chichester is a local secret.

Bishops Palace Gardens is hidden at the back of the cathedral, alongside the city walls. Some don’t realise that a right turn in the middle of South Street can lead you on the path.

These peaceful gardens date back to 1147-1148 and have recently undergone a major refurbishment.

There’s the addition of water features, new seating and a pergola walk, along with improved access and a wildlife-friendly garden space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you do find it and take the time to explore, you suddenly realise how much real estate the greenery has.

It’s vast for a place like Chichester, where you jump into the hustle and bustle of the city centre just a few minutes prior.

With park benches dotted around the gardens, it’s nice to shake things up with flower bed views and cathedral sights.