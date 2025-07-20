We visited Haydenswan Eyecare, a stylish new eyecare centre in Haywards Heath

Haydenswan Eyecare has recently opened in Haywards Heath, they're a proudly independent, family-run practice based in Bolnore Village. We spoke to Claire Hayden, Co-Founder and Dispensing Optician of Haydenswan Eyecare about the business.

"After qualifying as a Dispensing Optician, I dreamt about owning my own practice, and in the following years, my career path was less than that of a conventional Dispensing Optician. From being head hunted to work with Carl Zeiss in the UK, to the CEO of a leading Optical business in the Middle East, that included the building of a Nikon Ophthalmic Lens manufacturing plant, with business development within optical retail and wholesale in Kuwait, G.C.C. and across the entire Middle East, including Iraq & Iran."

Now Claire's dream has come true, with the opening of her new practice in Haywards Heath.

"Our mission is to make eye care personal again. Whether you’re booking a styling consultation, upgrading your lenses, or seeking relief from dry eyes, we’re here to help with real expertise and real heart, no chatbots or call centre scripts. From day one, we’ve focused on sustainability, transparency, and customer-first service – all wrapped up in stylish, high-quality frames and high-performance spectacle lenses.Back in 2024, we began looking at the optical industry and thought: surely there’s a better way to do this? We saw an opportunity to bring something different – something more personal, more flexible, and much more modern. We were inspired by the im

pressive wave of technology entering the world of optics, and we knew it could offer so much more than just convenience."

"So, we did things a little differently. Rather than launching with a traditional brick-and-mortar store, we built an online-first opticians, blending clinical excellence with innovation. Our e-commerce site went live on 5th August 2024, offering not just prescription glasses and sunglasses, but something the UK optical industry wasn’t quite ready for – virtual dry eye consultations, bespoke frame styling appointments, own frame reglazing services, and more."

"Using state-of-the-art tools like AI-powered pupillometry, facial image analysis, photo-based dry eye grading, and a virtual try-on feature, we were able to recreate many of the in-practice experiences from the comfort of your home, or even your car.”

"Our virtual consultations found their fans, particularly amongst those who couldn’t easily get to an optician. Whether it was busy parents juggling life, remote workers, or clients living outside of Sussex, we were delighted to be able to offer something that worked for their schedules and lifestyles. But we also realised something else. Not everyone wanted a virtual-only experience. In fact, many of our clients told us they missed being able to come in, have a proper chat, sip on a cup of tea, and try on frames in real life – especially since our virtual try-on didn’t cover every collection. And honestly? We missed that too."

"Our new practice is the beginning of our next chapter where I can finally do what I do best – meet you in person, get to know your lifestyle, and help you find frames that bring out your personality and meet your vision needs."

"We’ve designed the space with comfort, conversation, and care in mind, which is the perfect environment to showcase our carefully curated collections, from Ray-Ban and Oakley to Kirk & Kirk, Tom Ford, Wolf Eyewear, Hublot, and more. But this isn’t just a tick-it-off-your-to-do-list kind of visit. It’s an experience."

You can find Haydenswan Eyecare at Middle Village, Bolnore, Haywards Heath.

The opening hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10.00am-5.00pm, Thursdays 12pm-8pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm, and online at Haydenswan.com

