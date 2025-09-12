'We want to hear your views' council says as budget consultation gets underway in Arun

Photo credit: Pixabay

‘We want to hear your views’ a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said as they look ahead to next year’s budget.

To do it, the council has launched a ‘quick budget quiz’ to find out more about what residents know, and what changes – if any – they’d like to see to public services.

The Council Vision for 2022 to 2026 has four priorities and the budget has been developed to ensure funds and resources alike can be committed to deliver these priorities.

These priorities are:

improving the wellbeing of Arun

delivering the right homes in the right places

supporting our environment to support us

fulfilling Arun's economic potential

"Our resources remain stretched and will likely continue to be so, and we need to make sure that we allocate our money in the right places in order to provide essential services to our public. The budget is crucial in achieving this,” a District Council spokesperson said.

"We won't be able to add significant amounts of money on extra day-to-day things, but we are determined to maintain current service levels wherever possible.”

Cllr Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council added: "Providing quality services for our residents, businesses and visitors remains our priority. We aim to spend the council's money in a way that supports our Vision and delivers on our commitments to the district of Arun.

“Whilst local government continues to face financial uncertainty, and Arun is no exception, we work diligently to make sure that we use our funds appropriately to meet the needs of the people and communities we serve. As we plan for the future, we want to hear your views and encourage all to participate in this consultation."

The budget survey and quiz are available online, via the Arun District Council website, and will be available until they close on at 11.59pm on Sunday 12 October 2025