We went to this Chichester restaurant's first ever Jazz night - and the vibes were immaculate

But to walk through the doors of The Ivy Chichester is to feel that knowledge transform, almost in real time, into something much more like lived experience. There sadly weren’t any West End stars sharing our table on Thursday night – Laurence Olivier was otherwise engaged – but, with the lights low and the waiters gliding from one table to the next, my editor and I could occasionally kid ourselves that there might have been.

Part of that was down to the excellent music. We’d been invited to the restaurant’s first ever Jazz night and a trio of musicians played over the hustle and bustle of the restaurant at large while we scanned the menus, the perfect accompaniment to the tinkle of cocktail glasses and the hum of other people’s conversations.

The jazz nights are set to take place on the first Wednesday of every month, and feel like such a natural fit for The Ivy, you almost imagine they’ve always done it – as though, if it weren’t already there, your imagination would supply the saxophone soundtrack all on its own.

As for the food, well, it’s The Ivy: the food is great. My starter – the Whiskey-Barrel Smoked Salmon – arrived steaming under a glass cloche jar and more than justified its £15.25 price tag. My editor’s Roasted Scallops (£15.75), served on their own shells, looked just as spectacular and went down just as well.

I followed up with a flavoursome Rendang Duck Curry (£25.25), which combined a depth and complexity of flavour with the kind of subtle spice I could feel on my lips; present, but not overpowering. My editor, meanwhile, settled on the Korean Glazed Chicken (£20.50) alongside a generous portion of Thick Cut Chips (£5.95), which was tender and robust.

Those aren’t the only choices on offer, though. As well as a broad al-a-carte menu featuring everything from the classic Shepherds Pie to through to the Asian cuisine-inspired Blackened Cod Fillet, The Ivy has also recently introduced a 1917 heritage menu, which pays tribute to the restaurant’s London Theatreland heritage, offering diners two courses for just £20.95.

The spectacle didn’t stop as deserts rolled around. My Creme Brulee was a simple, if silkily indulgent affair, but my editor opted for The Ivy’s signature Chocolate Bombe, served with vanilla ice cream, honeycomb and hot caramel sauce, which, poured from on high by our attentive server, melted through the desert’s glorious chocolate dome.

Neither of us were drinking this time around, so we didn’t get a chance to sample the admittedly-tempting suite of wines and cocktails, but it almost didn’t matter. The Ivy is and always has been a profound treat. Elegant decor, combined with expert service and excellent food. Throw live music into the mix and you’re onto a winner.

To find out more about The Ivy in Chichester and maybe even browse the menu for yourself, visit www.ivycollection.com

