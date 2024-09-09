The A259 was closed after a fire broke out at Arun Waste Services in Grevatts Lane, Climping on Friday August 30,

Dramatic video footage showed fire crews attempting to tackle the raging flames and large amount of smoke. The road reopened over the weekend but and firefighters remained at the scene for another week – not leaving until Saturday, September 7.

One large building full of recycling and plant machinery was fully involved in the fire.

The waste plant building co-owner, James Baird, took to Facebook to update members of the public last Thursday. He said he felt ‘particularly devastated’ to hear of the affects of the smoke experienced by fellow residents.

He wrote: “On Friday morning at approximately 10.30am we became aware that a fire had broken out at the facility, I was onsite within three minutes of being informed and was met with a scene that was truly shocking.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident, we spent the morning ensuring the site was evacuated safely, managing public access and communicating with tenants. We began the process of engagement with the West Sussex Fire Services and the Environment Agency to assist in any way we could to help with their efforts to bring the incident under control.

“We want to sincerely thank the fire brigade for their professionalism.”

At the time of his writing, the fire had not yet been fully extinguished – as was ‘evident by the smoke that continues to emanate from the building’.

Mr Baird added: “We have frequent briefings; we are well informed and we support their requests for assistance.

“This is a complex fire to extinguish there are a lot of factors to consider, not least the impact on the subterranean aquifers and ditch habitats which lead to the rife and to the sea.

"Following advice from the Environment Agency we supported the creation of a bund within a short section of ditch so that contaminated water from the fire fighting could be captured and taken for appropriate treatment.

“We want to thank the people who have given us messages of support. I have been following comments on Facebook and being residents ourselves we have experienced the unpleasant effects of smoke coming through our home.

"This is something that I personally feel particularly devastated about, that our neighbouring community has had to endure this. I am comforted that Public Health departments have been monitoring air quality and issuing advice to residents.”

Mr Baird arranged for ‘heavy demolition equipment’ to be brought onto the site. This was used to dismantle the structure of the building that had been ‘inhibiting efforts to finally extinguish all hot spots’.

The owner explained: “The building even in its twisted state remains our responsibility, we have been careful to listen to advice from Arun District Council’s structural engineers, the fire service and demolition experts.

"It is presently unsafe for firefighting personnel to enter the building, we intend to make it safe as quickly as possible so they can complete their task.

“We will learn lessons from this fire, conversations have already begun with the fire service and EA and I met our local Arun district councillor Amanda Warne who will feedback our initial thoughts on lessons learned to her committees.

“We really want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to help bring this to a conclusion and thank you for your tolerance and understanding.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the firefighting personnel who have been bravely tackling this. And thanks go to the police, power network operatives, Environment Agency, Arun District Council, Public Health, Arun Waste Services employees, electricians, investigators; and anyone else who has helped.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on Friday that fire crews would remain at the scene into the weekend and ‘we have now entered the demolition phase of the incident’.

Resources would not be stood down ‘until we are satisfied that the fire is completely extinguished’ and there was ‘no risk of it re-igniting’.

When the wind direction took the plume away from properties, residents were told to open doors and windows and ‘use the increase in air quality’ as an ‘opportunity to bring fresh air into the home’.

The fire service regularly monitored the Met Office's reports to ‘track the wind direction’ and ‘observe the impact this has on the smoke plume’.

A spokesperson added: “Waste fires are usually complex incidents, but this incident has been made even more challenging by managing considerations around public health, environmental concerns, the large amount of compacted waste involved in the fire, and the significant structural collapse of the building onto the fire itself, which has prevented the water being able to penetrate directly onto the smouldering waste underneath.

“The process of excavating and piling the waste is also difficult due to the size of the site.

"We are in constant communication with our partners, such as the Environment Agency, UKHSA and public health to ensure that those with health and safety responsibilities are satisfied with the amount of smoke issuing from the site, and that they have no concerns.”

Fire crews and a waste tactical adviser worked with the Environment Agency, Sussex Police and on-site representatives to ‘make a full risk assessment of the situation’, which ‘considered the risk to life, property and the environment’. Together, they formulated a plan.

The Environment Agency recommended that the fire was left to burn under control ‘instead of using large amounts of water’.

A spokesperson added: “At the time, there was a significant risk that the water would run-off into the adjacent Ryebank Rife, which could directly affect the water course and its users, and the wider environment.

“Due to these environmental risk factors, the adjacent water course needed to be bunded with the use of heavy machinery, to contain any contaminated water run-off and avoid polluting the Ryebank Rife.

“The business owner sourced specialist excavation machinery to block off access to the water courses. We have since been able to apply more water to the fire, which has aided the extinguishing. No water from the site is being released – it is all being contained, taken away and correctly disposed of hourly. We estimated that hundreds of thousands of litres of water have been taken away from the site.

“There was also a need to source heavy machinery to remove the collapsed structure from the fire, and to begin the complex and protracted process of excavating the waste materials that were fully involved in fire. Therefore, a plan and strategy was agreed between West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, the Environment Agency, the business owner and the site owner.”

For this, the fire service had to get an external advisor to ‘carry out an assessment of the structural integrity of the building’. This ‘identified and determined’ the safe working areas for fire service personnel and the machine operators to ‘carry out excavations and dismantle the structure’.

On Saturday, September 7, a spokesperson revealed that the fire had now been put out.

They said: “The fire at the waste services site in Climping is now out and we will be standing down all of our crews from the scene. We will continue to carry out a rolling reinspection of the site over the course of the weekend to ensure there are no further signs of reignition.

“We hope to hand the site back over to the responsible person on site on Monday. Thank you to all residents living nearby for your patience during this ongoing incident."

