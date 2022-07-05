Wealden bin crews are ‘five days behind schedule’

Wealden District Council issued a statement yesterday (Monday, July 4) about the delays saying some crews are ‘currently working up to five days behind schedule while they clear the backlog of waste that accumulated during the strike’.

Strikes lasted seven weeks and ended last month.

Bin strikes in Wealden (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The council spokesperson said if you are due a collection of rubbish/recycling/garden waste please place your bin out for collection as normal.

They said, “Be assured that if your road is not collected on the scheduled day, they will be returning within the next few working days to catch up. For this reason, if your road is not emptied please leave the bin out ready for collection.

“To ensure your bins are emptied, please make sure they are placed out for collection by 6.30am on your scheduled collection day, or preferably the evening before.”