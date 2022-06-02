Wealden bin strikes: Full details of where you can dispose of rubbish

Four weeks of industrial action have significantly impacted on waste services across the area.

Three GMB union members were arrested on Friday, May 27 during a demonstration at the local Biffa depot.

The union has said keyworkers will continue to strike and peacefully demonstrate until a serious offer is made that will resolve the dispute.

Wealden District Council’s headquarters in Hailsham

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “We sincerely regret that the strike by members of the GMB union working for Biffa in Wealden continues today.

“Our waste contractor, Biffa, have informed us that the GMB union have notified them of their intention to extend the strike action up to June 25.

"This is disappointing, bearing in mind Biffa reiterate they remain committed to resolving this dispute and will continue to engage with representatives of the GMB union to reach a fair settlement for their employees and the residents of Wealden.”

The latest statement from Biffa said: “We’re disappointed that the GMB has rejected our improved offer. We enhanced the offer with a proposal for a two-year deal, which included significantly above inflation increases (17 per cent for this year and a minimum of seven per cent next year, a cash lump sum, and pay parity with the other two councils in the East Sussex contract.)

"The offer was made following a constructive day of negotiations facilitated by ACAS and unfortunately members have chosen to continue with strike action. We are working hard to minimise any disruption to service.”

Biffa said it has been working to put in place more temporary pop-up rubbish disposal facilities in local towns and villages for residents to bring their household rubbish to for disposal without having to travel to the county council’s local amenity tips.

With non-recyclable general household waste being the priority these sites will not be available to dispose of recycling and garden waste, at least in the first instance.

The council said the next of these sites will operate in Pevensey today, (Thursday, June 2) between 8am and 2pm in the Cattle Market Car Park off the High Street next to the castle.

Details of what waste can be taken to these sites, together with the locations, dates and opening times, will be published on the council’s website.

Tomorrow (Friday, June 3), Biffa is planning to operate two scheduled rubbish collection rounds working in Polegate and a small area of Hailsham.

These will empty approximately 2,000 rubbish bins that would be due a collection tomorrow.

Wealden District Council said the following are services that will be operating in full or in part today:

- Rubbish collections – Approximately half of the rounds scheduled to empty rubbish bins today are working.

- Clinical waste and sharps box collections – operating as normal

- Bulky waste collections – operating as normal

- Bin deliveries and exchanges – operating as normal

- Street litter bins and dog waste bins – some disruption to services

The following are services that will not be operating today:

- Garden waste collections