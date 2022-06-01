Wealden bins strikes: Strikes will be extended for another four weeks

Wealden District Council (WDC) said on Tuesday (May 31), “Our waste contractor, Biffa, have informed us that the GMB union have notified them of their intention to extend the strike action up to the June 25 2022.”

A spokesperson for the council said this was 'disappointing' because 'Biffa reiterate they remain committed to resolving this dispute and will continue to engage with representatives of the GMB Union to reach a fair settlement for their employees and the residents of Wealden’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Biffa, the 'improved offer' was rejected by GMB. The latest offer would see pay increase by up to 17 per cent this year plus a £600 guaranteed bonus with a further increase of at least seven per cent next year with the guaranteed bonus to be permanently included as salary.

Wealden bin strikes: May 31 update

If this new offer was accepted, the annual pay levels for loader operatives would be more than £23,000, according to WDC.

Last week it was reported that talks had broken down between GMB and Biffa, at the point the strikes were said to continue until June 11 – a date that has now been extended. Read that piece here.

The following day three men were arrested on the picket line at the Amberstone Depot in Hailsham. Read that piece here.

The GMB Union said Biffa and WDC had underestimated the resolve and anger of workers and support from local people.

GMB said keyworkers will continue to strike until a 'serious' offer is made that will resolve the dispute. Read more on that here.

A Biffa spokesperson said, “Biffa have made several improved offers to end this strike, all of which have been rejected by the GMB and their members. In contrast there has been little movement on the pay demands from the GMB.”

Mark Turner, Sussex branch secretary for GMB, said, “In the meeting last week with Biffa, they came to us with a proposal which we took to members and it was rejected. We came back with a counter proposal to take to our members but Biffa rejected this counter proposal.

"They walked away from the meeting but our offer is still on the table so the ball is in their court.

"There's no discussions going on now because Biffa walked away last week and the council won’t engage. The strike will continue.”

As the disruption has been going on for more than a month, Biffa has been working to up temporary pop-up waste sites in the affected areas.

To find out about these sites, go to https://www.wealden.gov.uk/temporary-pop-up-rubbish-disposal-facilities/

A WDC spokesperson said, “We apologise for this situation while Biffa and the GMB union work to reach a fair settlement.”

In light of the strikes, workers at the Hailsham Recycling Centre have been praised because they have been 'working at maximum capacity and beyond to cope with extra demand from residents' according to Wealden Councillor Steve Keogh.

Cllr Keogh visited the centre to thanks staff and said, "The courtesy and support they have been giving to the local community of Hailsham including the elderly who struggle to load and unload during this difficult period is admirable.”