Wealden council leaders have endorsed a pay rise for councillors — arguing for a greater amount than recommended by an independent panel.

On Wednesday (February 5), Wealden District Council’s cabinet endorsed proposals to increase both basic and special allowances for councillors — the financial compensation received by elected members — by five per cent next year.

The proposal, which will go to a full council vote later this month, argues for a greater increase than had been recommended by an Independent Remuneration Panel at the end of last year.

Council deputy leader James Partridge (Lib Dem) argued the impact of inflation on spending power and the council’s relatively low allowances when compared to other authorities justified this greater increase.

He said: “Our allowances have fallen well below inflation and they are below the average for similar councils in the south east of England.

“I think everybody understands that allowances are not supposed to be an incentive or reward for councillors, but at the same time they should be fair when compared with similar councils so that a wide range of people are able to become councillors.

“A modest increase to enable that to happen and start to close the gap is reasonable. The proposed new and increased allowances, amended as I have outlined, will total around £26,000 more than this year.”

In making this argument, Cllr Partridge pointed out how members’ allowances had been frozen twice in the past five years — in 2021/22 and 2023/24 — which he said meant they had only increased by around 6.5 per cent since 2020/21. He said consumer price inflation has increased by about 23 per cent over the same period.

The three per cent increase recommended by the independent panel would bring the council’s annual basic allowance to £5,193 — equivalent to a £153 pay rise for each of the authority’s 45 councillors. Cllr Partridge said the five per cent increase would be roughly equivalent to £252, bringing the annual basic allowance to £5,292 instead.

The panel had also recommended a three per cent increase to each of the council’s special allowances, which are additional payments made to councillors who take on extra responsibilities, such as committee chairmen and cabinet members.

The three per cent increase would have brought the council leader’s special allowance — the largest of these financial remunerations — to £15,180 per annum. The five per cent increase endorsed by cabinet would see this allowance come to around £15,488 instead.

The panel had also recommended the creation of a new special allowance for the council’s deputy leader. The panel said this allowance should be set at £8,000. It is unclear whether this figure would be adjusted to reflect the greater increases proposed for the other special allowances.

The increases recommended by the panel — which also covered payments for meals, childcare and adult care — would have resulted in the council spending an additional £19,000 when compared to the current financial year. Cllr Partridge said the five per cent increases meant this figure would come to around £26,000 instead.