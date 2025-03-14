Wealden District Council is appealing to the public following ‘criminal damage’ to pay and display machines at a car park.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “Pay and Display machines and relevant signage at The Willows Car Park, Alfriston, have been damaged between the dates of March 12 and March 14. This incident is being treated as criminal damage.

“Wealden District Council is appealing to the public for any information related to this damage. If residents have any details that might help with the investigation, please contact Wealden District Council on 01323 443 322.”