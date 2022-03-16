Wealden faces potential bin strikes

Up to 70,000 Wealden homes could be impacted by a potential bin collection strike.

Trade union GMB said it is currently carrying out an industrial action ballot.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GMB spokesperson said, “More than 40 GMB members working at Biffa’s East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership depots at the Hailsham and Uckfield regional sites are voting on whether to walk out over pay.

Eastbourne bin strike. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221101-162009001

“Workers demand pay rises across the service, which would see loaders on £12.50 per hour, LGV drivers on £14.50 per hour and HGV drivers on £17.50 per hour.“

GMB said the ballot – which closes on Friday, March 25 – could result in strike action as early as mid-April.

Mark Turner, GMB branch secretary, said, “Work dissatisfaction and pay poverty, similar to that which recently left Biffa facing strike action from GMB members in Hastings, has caught up with them now in both the Hailsham and Uckfield depots.

“The ballot and any strike action should be a wake up call for Biffa.

“Their staff – our members – want pay rises which are not just above inflation but good enough to put cash back in their pockets, so they don’t have to choose between heating and eating.

“Biffa bosses still have time to meet with us to get a deal thrashed out and avoid protracted disruption to Wealden residents’ refuse and recycling collections.”

Averil Price, lead director for the council waste partnership, said, “Residents should continue presenting their bins as normal.

“Biffa is in active and ongoing negotiations with union representatives and remains committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible.”

A Biffa spokesperson said, “We will be entering discussions with the trade unions and are committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible.”