Wealden is the ‘most peaceful neighbourhood’ in the UK, according to data

New research by Compare the Market has looked into the most common neighbour complaints in the UK, as well as the main areas for these complaints.

Wealden has been deemed the ‘most peaceful neighbourhood’ in the UK, with Wealden District Council averaging 10 neighbour complaints a year. In comparison, Compare the Market said Manchester City Council averages more than 12,000 annually.

The research shows that UK councils collectively receive an average of 190,181 complaints a year about ‘nuisance neighbours’ – which is a complaint every two minutes and 46 seconds.

Wealden District Council

A Compare the Market spokesperson said one in 12 people in the country don’t get on with their neighbours, and one in seven don’t know their neighbour’s name.

They added: “Noise levels (129,122) and a build-up of rubbish (15,915) are the top nuisance complaints made by neighbours, followed by smoke, fumes or gases (14,718) and complaints made against business premises (6,783).”

