Wealden MP backs production of emission-free vehicles in Hailsham

The MP visited engineering company JLC Group to learn more about the fully electric vehicles that are made on-site in Lower Dicker.

JLC Group is a multi-disciplined UK engineering company that designs, installs and maintains specialist systems and hardware ranging from automated security systems and access control systems to aviation ground power.

The company’s latest focus is fully electric and emission-free vehicles for both private individuals and commercial applications.

Slade Burch, Tony Hayes and Nusrat Ghani MP SUS-210710-142212001

With a capacity of up to 1,000kg, the fully electric vans are designed for city couriers, airports, seaports, local authorities, distribution centres or warehouses.

The vehicles are assembled on-site and provide jobs and experience to young apprentices from local colleges.

The MP said, “I was pleased to learn more about the fantastic innovative work JLC Group is doing to make essential transport at commercial hubs emission-free whilst providing vital experience and jobs for young Wealden engineers.

“Looking after our environment is one of my top priorities in Wealden and nationwide. It is vital that we work towards making our transport means cleaner and greener and I am proud that Wealden-based companies are leading the initiative.

“Earlier this year, I supported the zero carbon tour of the UK’s first fully electric coach launched by a Wadhurst-born company, and I look forward to working with JLC on making transport at our key infrastructure hubs such as airports and seaports greener.”

Tony Hayes, managing director of JLC Group Ltd, said, “We were delighted to host Nusrat Ghani at our headquarters recently, where we demonstrated to her the vast range of products and services that we can offer, not just to Wealden businesses, but nationwide.

“Our recent recruitment drive included the employment of apprentices from the local area, and we are working with the local college to upskill and create future employment opportunities internally following a rigorous training package.