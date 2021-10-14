Wealden MP welcomes £1 million bid to tackle violence against women

The Sussex police and crime commissioner made the announcement of the successful bid – which is part of the Safer Streets funding scheme.

The office of the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne has been awarded the money in the latest round of the Government’s scheme to prevent violence against women.

Ms Ghani said it is the fourth-highest amount awarded in the country and will be invested in additional lighting, CCTV, volunteer street pastors, beach patrols and training programmes in schools to teach young people about the importance of healthy relationships and how to address sexism and misogyny.

Nusrat Ghani, Wealden MP SUS-140221-133108001

The MP said, “It is a sad but inescapable truth that violence against women and girls is a horrific reality in 21st century Britain and remains a deep-rooted problem.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all women who have fallen victims to heinous actions of men.

“Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence.