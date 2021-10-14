Wealden MP welcomes £1 million bid to tackle violence against women
Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani has backed the announcement of a bid of almost £1 million to tackle violence against women.
The Sussex police and crime commissioner made the announcement of the successful bid – which is part of the Safer Streets funding scheme.
The office of the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne has been awarded the money in the latest round of the Government’s scheme to prevent violence against women.
Ms Ghani said it is the fourth-highest amount awarded in the country and will be invested in additional lighting, CCTV, volunteer street pastors, beach patrols and training programmes in schools to teach young people about the importance of healthy relationships and how to address sexism and misogyny.
The MP said, “It is a sad but inescapable truth that violence against women and girls is a horrific reality in 21st century Britain and remains a deep-rooted problem.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all women who have fallen victims to heinous actions of men.
“Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence.
“I have been campaigning for more resources since my election to parliament and I’m pleased that this additional funding will make our streets and communities safer and that Sussex Police will have the tools and resources they need support education and awareness programmes across Sussex and address underlying causes of violence against women and girls.”