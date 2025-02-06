Wealden residents could see a 2.99 per cent increase to part of their council tax bills next year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (February 5), Wealden District Council’s cabinet endorsed the authority’s 2025/26 budget proposals, which are set to be put to an all member vote later this month.

The proposals include plans to increase Wealden’s council tax demand by 2.99 per cent — the maximum amount allowed without a local referendum. This would increase Wealden’s share of a Band D household council tax bill to £221.14, which is £6.42 more than the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introducing the proposals, cabinet member for finance Greg Collins (Green) said: “It is a balanced budget and not every portfolio holder in every district council across the country gets to say that at this time of year.

Wealden District Council. Pic: contributed

“It is a balanced budget. It is a prudent budget. It is a budget that will enable us to deliver against our council strategy in an accelerated way and it is a budget which will help Wealden to be a greener, a kinder and a fairer place going forward.”

Unlike many of its neighbours, Wealden is not proposing to make any new savings nor has any need to draw from its general reserves to balance its budget next year. In fact the council says it intends to add £952,000 to its general reserves.

The council’s financial forecasts paint a less positive picture over a longer period, indicating a £1 million shortfall by the end of its Medium Term Financial Strategy. This shortfall comes despite savings planned from 2027/28 and annual council tax increases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But these forecasts are also based on the council continuing to operate as it currently does, a prospect which is made uncertain by government proposals to replace the two-tier county and district council system with new unitary authorities.

In light of this potential reorganisation, Labour councillor Daniel Manvell (Lab), who is cabinet member for housing, asked whether any consideration had been given to a lower increase in council tax this year.

Cllr Collins said this had been considered, but it was considered prudent to maintain the maximum annual increases in council tax.

He said: “Until we know what is actually happening in terms of local government reorganisation, we can’t make decisions, much as they would be popular within the chamber and perhaps with the electorate, to not raise council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must … continue to act as if the council is going to be around for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “If I had a crystal ball — and I don’t — I think it is probably going to take government longer than they expect to get this local government reorganisation delivered and I am working on the basis that this council will still be in existence and still providing services to residents up until May 2028.

“If it changes, we can change our position. Once we have certainty over how long the council will still exist, then we can make decisions around the possibility of not raising council tax. Without that certainty I think it will be a very risky thing to do at this stage.”