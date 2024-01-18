Wear a Santa hat in memory of Pat

People are being invited to put on a Santa hat and line a St Leonards street in a tribute to much loved local charity founder Pat ‘Gizmo’ Fisher, who sadly passed away on January 1, aged 75.

The tribute is being organised by Anton Burton-Windsor to fulfil a wish of Pat’s. He said: “Pat was a community stalwart who campaigned tirelessly to make a difference to generations of our local children and families. It was an ambition of her to see Kings Road, St Leonards, filled with people wearing Santa hats for the annual Christmas celebrations – something that was never achieved.

"As a fitting tribute to her devotion to the community, her love of Christmas fun and the colour red, and with the full blessing of her family, we invite you to wear a Santa hat and line up along Kings Road on February 1, between 12.15pm and 12.45pm, to make this wish of hers come true on her final journey through St Leonards when her funeral cortege passes by.”

Pat Fisher was founder and director of Gizmo, a charity which runs activities for those from aged five to 18,

Hastings Mayor Cllr Margi O’Callaghan said: “Pat had a lion-sized heart and was always doing things for others without even a thought for herself. She loved this town and all the people in it. Her passing has left an enormous hole in our hearts and a great void in our community. We will remember her kindness, hard work, and dedication forever.”

Gizmo has been working with young people in Hastings and St Leonards since 2003. The charity provides training in dance, animation, acting and singing. It works with local children aged between five and 18 years old to help them develop communication and social skills, as well as raise their confidence and aspirations with positive activities and community performances.

Have you read? The sad demise of the Hastings fishing fleet

Have you read? Acclaimed Hastings singer to release first solo recording with free concert

1 . Pat Fisher tribute Pat Fisher tribute Photo: supplied

2 . Pat Fisher tribute Pat Fisher tribute Photo: supplied

3 . Pat Fisher tribute Pat Fisher tribute Photo: supplied