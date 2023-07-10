Webuyanycar sets up shop at Crawley Asda - New branch joins over 500 across the UK

The UK’s go-to online car buying service, webuyanycar, has confirmed the opening of a new branch in Crawley.

The new pod branch opened last week on Crawley Asda car park providing better access for local customers and meeting increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Crawley is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Webuyanycar sets up shop at Crawley Asda. Picture: Google Maps

Webuyanycar today runs more than 500 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised and celebrated British brands which has over 180,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot and three million customers.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new Crawley branch will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”