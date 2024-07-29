Week long event to showcase the wildlife of iconic Sussex forest

Butterfly Safaris and Reptile Rambles are just two of the many activities on offer as Ashdown Forest prepares to celebrate Heath Week and share some of the secrets of this extraordinary place.

Many of the 1.4 million annual visits to Ashdown Forest will be unaware that they are experiencing a habitat that is rarer than tropical rain forest. Lowland heath makes up just over half of the Forest. It is a valuable but threatened habitat that is home to some rare plants and animals that in turn ensure protected status at a European level for Ashdown Forest.

Heath Week (July 29- Aug 3) is an annual showcase of some of the rarest habitat in the world. From the upland heaths of Dartmoor and the Pennines to the lowland heaths found in the south and east of England – Heath Week is a chance to celebrate the rarity and plan for the future of these unique landscapes with walks, demonstrations, and hands on activities!

Ashdown Forest CEO Mark Pearson said: “We are really excited to be celebrating Heath Week with our visitors. We are looking forward to sharing the unique story of this precious habitat and the plants and animals that have made it their home. It is hard to grasp how incredibly rare this area is – but just two hundred years ago heathland was common throughout the UK, now less than 15% survives. Ashdown Forest has one of the largest areas of lowland heath anywhere in the world and we must protect it.”

Lowland heath was shaped by humans. Grazing and removing trees meant that the nutrient levels in the soil fell and it became more acidic. If left alone it would soon revert to woodland, so to ensure its survival it needs to be grazed, and invasive species like bracken need to be controlled.

Mark Infield the Forest’s Landscape Recovery Manager said: “The future of our lowland heath depends on a conservation partnership. We are working with local landowners and the commoners of Ashdown Forest to explore ways of enhancing the area. This involves livestock grazing and other traditional farming methods which will improve the heath and ensure it is protected into the future. We look forward to welcoming regular and new visitors to share the secrets of this wonderful place.”

Ashdown Forest is planning a full programme of events to celebrate Heath Week including Butterfly Safaris, Bird Spotting for Beginners and Reptile Rambles. All activities are free of charge but some will require tickets as space is limited. For details of the whole programme please visit the website www.ashdownforest.org.

1 . Ashdown Forest Heath Week Orange tip butterflyPhoto: supplied

2 . Ashdown Forest Heath Week Ashdown Forest Heath WeekPhoto: supplied

3 . Ashdown Forest Heath Week KestrelPhoto: supplied