Weekend protests held in Sussex 'pass peacefully'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Throughout the day a number of protests have been held across Sussex, which have passed peacefully.
“Following recent events nationally, there was already an increased police presence and we have continued to engage with the public and protestors to provide reassurance.
“Thank you again to the people of Sussex who have shown unity across communities and who have supported us during this time.”
Each went without any ‘incidents of note’, according to Sussex Police.
In Crawley, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour. Two further men were escorted away from the area by police and were issued with a Section 35 dispersal order.
Riots and protests have been held across the country following the tragic events in Southport last week.
Sussex Police added: “If you do have any concerns or wish to provide us with information, please report online here: http://spkl.io/61894hQyz or contact us on 101.
“In an emergency always call 999.”