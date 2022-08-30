Weekly drop-in sessions for LGBTQ+ parents and their children in Eastbourne
A group in Eastbourne is starting weekly sessions for LGBTQ+ parents and their children.
Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents and their children to meet and share experiences.
The group was founded by Libby King, a gay woman with a young son. It offers health and wellbeing activities as well as regular meet-ups.
Most Popular
Now the group is branching out to offer weekly drop-in sessions starting Wednesday September 7 at 10.30am-12pm. Sessions will be held at Defiant Sports in Sovereign Harbour.
Libby said: “Feedback from our members at BTW has indicated that they want to meet on a more regular basis than once per month.
“This will be a safe space for the parents and children to undertake positive activities around their health and wellbeing.
“There is not a service that offers this for our community in East Sussex so there’s a real need for it.”
There will be peer-to-peer support as well as the option of more specialist support such as counselling and wellbeing coaches.
Libby said: “BTW aims to combat loneliness which parenthood or the journey to parenthood can bring at times.
“Activities will be set out for the children so it gives the adults a chance to interact and connect and share experiences over a cuppa.”
What to expect:
Sensory room
Chill out area
Arts and crafts
Sport and exercise
If you want to come along, contact BTW on Facebook or head to the website.