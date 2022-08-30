Weekly drop-in sessions for LGBTQ+ parents and their children in Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents and their children to meet and share experiences.

The group was founded by Libby King, a gay woman with a young son. It offers health and wellbeing activities as well as regular meet-ups.

Bourne This Way celebrating CIC status in April

Now the group is branching out to offer weekly drop-in sessions starting Wednesday September 7 at 10.30am-12pm. Sessions will be held at Defiant Sports in Sovereign Harbour.

Libby said: “Feedback from our members at BTW has indicated that they want to meet on a more regular basis than once per month.

“This will be a safe space for the parents and children to undertake positive activities around their health and wellbeing.

“There is not a service that offers this for our community in East Sussex so there’s a real need for it.”

There will be peer-to-peer support as well as the option of more specialist support such as counselling and wellbeing coaches.

Libby said: “BTW aims to combat loneliness which parenthood or the journey to parenthood can bring at times.

“Activities will be set out for the children so it gives the adults a chance to interact and connect and share experiences over a cuppa.”

What to expect:

Sensory room

Chill out area

Arts and crafts

Sport and exercise