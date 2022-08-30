Edit Account-Sign Out
Weekly drop-in sessions for LGBTQ+ parents and their children in Eastbourne

A group in Eastbourne is starting weekly sessions for LGBTQ+ parents and their children.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:50 pm

Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents and their children to meet and share experiences.

The group was founded by Libby King, a gay woman with a young son. It offers health and wellbeing activities as well as regular meet-ups.

Earlier this year the group got community interest company status.

Bourne This Way celebrating CIC status in April

Now the group is branching out to offer weekly drop-in sessions starting Wednesday September 7 at 10.30am-12pm. Sessions will be held at Defiant Sports in Sovereign Harbour.

Libby said: “Feedback from our members at BTW has indicated that they want to meet on a more regular basis than once per month.

“This will be a safe space for the parents and children to undertake positive activities around their health and wellbeing.

“There is not a service that offers this for our community in East Sussex so there’s a real need for it.”

There will be peer-to-peer support as well as the option of more specialist support such as counselling and wellbeing coaches.

Libby said: “BTW aims to combat loneliness which parenthood or the journey to parenthood can bring at times.

“Activities will be set out for the children so it gives the adults a chance to interact and connect and share experiences over a cuppa.”

What to expect:

Sensory room

Chill out area

Arts and crafts

Sport and exercise

If you want to come along, contact BTW on Facebook or head to the website.

