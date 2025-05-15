This is the list of all the latest planning applications validated by Rother District Council's planning department for the week of May 13 2025.

Members of the public can comment on the applications at www.rother.gov.uk/planning within the consultation period of 21 days (14 days only for applications for permission in principle) from the date of

this list. The applications can be viewed at www.rother.gov.uk/planning.

RR/2025/333/P BEXHILL (St. Marks Ward) COM Little Common Recreation Ground, Green Lane, Bexhill. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 imposed on RR/2015/1229/P to allow usage of flood lights in August.

RR/2025/459/T BEXHILL (St Marks and St Stephens Ward) DEL 2 Cascades Way, Bexhill. Retrospective permission for continued use of rope swing on Oak tree (G004) & remove deadwood over rope swing.

RR/2025/620/P BEXHILL (Central Ward) DEL 17 Amherst Road, Ground Floor Flat, Bexhill. Subdivision of ground floor dwelling to create two one-bedroom flats with associated gardens and parking.

RR/2025/738/PIP BEXHILL (St. Marks Ward) DEL Westfield, Highwoods Avenue, Bexhill. Erection of 3 to 4 dwellings.

RR/2025/600/P BREDE DEL Spelland Oast House, Goatham Lane, Broad Oak, Brede. Change of use of Class E building to residential.

RR/2025/78/P CAMBER DEL Oliphants Field, Lydd Road, Camber. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a self-build eco house and garage.

RR/2025/594/P GUESTLING DEL The Oast House, Eighteen Pounder Lane, Three Oaks, Guestling. Proposed greenhouse and outbuilding in the curtilage of a listed building.

RR/2025/614/P ICKLESHAM DEL Mill Farm House, Mill Road, Winchelsea, Icklesham. Remove existing single storey rear extension, some internal C20th partitions, a rooflight, and existing rear access door opening; and provide new single storey extension, amend rear window opening/s, and internal layout amendments.

RR/2025/615/L ICKLESHAM DEL Mill Farm House, Mill Road, Winchelsea, Icklesham. Remove existing single storey rear extension, some internal C20th partitions, a rooflight, and existing rear access door opening; and provide new single storey extension, amend rear window opening/s, and internal layout amendments.

RR/2025/607/P IDEN DEL Bosney Farm, Grove Lane, Iden. Alteration and restoration works, including insertion of new windows and rebuilding of external stairs.

RR/2025/608/L IDEN DEL Bosney Farm, Grove Lane, Iden. Alteration and restoration works, including insertion of new windows and rebuilding of external stairs.

RR/2025/616/P IDEN DEL Old Tudor, Readers Lane, Iden. New/replacement outbuilding for garage and storage and associated works: Extended rear terrace area.

RR/2025/617/L IDEN DEL Old Tudor, Readers Lane, Iden. New/replacement outbuilding for garage and storage and associated works: Extended rear terrace area.

RR/2025/604/P NORTHIAM DEL Willow Shaw, Station Road, Northiam. Erection of a single storey annexe.

RR/2025/628/P PEASMARSH DEL Hermitage Farm, Starvecrow Lane, Peasmarsh. Demolition of existing dwelling. Erection of self-build dwelling, together with associated landscaping and ecological enhancements.

RR/2024/949/P RYE DEL Jempsons Trading Estate, Winchelsea Road, Rye. Erection of part three/part four storey building comprising 43 one and two bedroom retirement living units for older persons with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping.

RR/2025/590/P RYE DEL 46 North Salts, Rye. Proposed single storey rear extension to form enlarged kitchen/dining area. Second floor rear extension to form additional bedroom and shower room.

RR/2025/635/P RYE DEL 77 Udimore Road, Rye. Construction of single storey rear extension.

RR/2025/639/P RYE DEL 21 Wish Street, Rye. Rear extension, minor internal and external alterations Click here to view application.

RR/2025/36/P TICEHURST COM Downash Wood Treehouses, Tinkers Lane, Ticehurst. Erection of one additional lodge.

RR/2025/564/P TICEHURST DEL Oakhurst, Dunsters Mill Road, Three Legged Cross, Ticehurst. Single storey side extension to form annexe and conversion of existing attached garage including new pitched roof.

RR/2025/640/P TICEHURST DEL Old Bearhurst, Battenhurst Road, Ticehurst. Construction of a single-storey rear extension to provide additional living accommodation at ground floor level.

RR/2025/606/P WESTFIELD DEL Troyd Farm, Moat Lane, Westfield. Erection of two units of holiday accommodation on foundations of previously approved stable and barn under reference RR/2013/788/P