Weekly list of planning applications for Rother District for May 13 2025
Members of the public can comment on the applications at www.rother.gov.uk/planning within the consultation period of 21 days (14 days only for applications for permission in principle) from the date of
this list. The applications can be viewed at www.rother.gov.uk/planning.
RR/2025/333/P BEXHILL (St. Marks Ward) COM Little Common Recreation Ground, Green Lane, Bexhill. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 imposed on RR/2015/1229/P to allow usage of flood lights in August.
RR/2025/459/T BEXHILL (St Marks and St Stephens Ward) DEL 2 Cascades Way, Bexhill. Retrospective permission for continued use of rope swing on Oak tree (G004) & remove deadwood over rope swing.
RR/2025/620/P BEXHILL (Central Ward) DEL 17 Amherst Road, Ground Floor Flat, Bexhill. Subdivision of ground floor dwelling to create two one-bedroom flats with associated gardens and parking.
RR/2025/738/PIP BEXHILL (St. Marks Ward) DEL Westfield, Highwoods Avenue, Bexhill. Erection of 3 to 4 dwellings.
RR/2025/600/P BREDE DEL Spelland Oast House, Goatham Lane, Broad Oak, Brede. Change of use of Class E building to residential.
RR/2025/78/P CAMBER DEL Oliphants Field, Lydd Road, Camber. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a self-build eco house and garage.
RR/2025/594/P GUESTLING DEL The Oast House, Eighteen Pounder Lane, Three Oaks, Guestling. Proposed greenhouse and outbuilding in the curtilage of a listed building.
RR/2025/614/P ICKLESHAM DEL Mill Farm House, Mill Road, Winchelsea, Icklesham. Remove existing single storey rear extension, some internal C20th partitions, a rooflight, and existing rear access door opening; and provide new single storey extension, amend rear window opening/s, and internal layout amendments.
RR/2025/615/L ICKLESHAM DEL Mill Farm House, Mill Road, Winchelsea, Icklesham. Remove existing single storey rear extension, some internal C20th partitions, a rooflight, and existing rear access door opening; and provide new single storey extension, amend rear window opening/s, and internal layout amendments.
RR/2025/607/P IDEN DEL Bosney Farm, Grove Lane, Iden. Alteration and restoration works, including insertion of new windows and rebuilding of external stairs.
RR/2025/608/L IDEN DEL Bosney Farm, Grove Lane, Iden. Alteration and restoration works, including insertion of new windows and rebuilding of external stairs.
RR/2025/616/P IDEN DEL Old Tudor, Readers Lane, Iden. New/replacement outbuilding for garage and storage and associated works: Extended rear terrace area.
RR/2025/617/L IDEN DEL Old Tudor, Readers Lane, Iden. New/replacement outbuilding for garage and storage and associated works: Extended rear terrace area.
RR/2025/604/P NORTHIAM DEL Willow Shaw, Station Road, Northiam. Erection of a single storey annexe.
RR/2025/628/P PEASMARSH DEL Hermitage Farm, Starvecrow Lane, Peasmarsh. Demolition of existing dwelling. Erection of self-build dwelling, together with associated landscaping and ecological enhancements.
RR/2024/949/P RYE DEL Jempsons Trading Estate, Winchelsea Road, Rye. Erection of part three/part four storey building comprising 43 one and two bedroom retirement living units for older persons with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping.
RR/2025/590/P RYE DEL 46 North Salts, Rye. Proposed single storey rear extension to form enlarged kitchen/dining area. Second floor rear extension to form additional bedroom and shower room.
RR/2025/635/P RYE DEL 77 Udimore Road, Rye. Construction of single storey rear extension.
RR/2025/639/P RYE DEL 21 Wish Street, Rye. Rear extension, minor internal and external alterations Click here to view application.
RR/2025/36/P TICEHURST COM Downash Wood Treehouses, Tinkers Lane, Ticehurst. Erection of one additional lodge.
RR/2025/564/P TICEHURST DEL Oakhurst, Dunsters Mill Road, Three Legged Cross, Ticehurst. Single storey side extension to form annexe and conversion of existing attached garage including new pitched roof.
RR/2025/640/P TICEHURST DEL Old Bearhurst, Battenhurst Road, Ticehurst. Construction of a single-storey rear extension to provide additional living accommodation at ground floor level.
RR/2025/606/P WESTFIELD DEL Troyd Farm, Moat Lane, Westfield. Erection of two units of holiday accommodation on foundations of previously approved stable and barn under reference RR/2013/788/P