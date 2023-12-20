BREAKING

Weird, wacky and wonderful pictures compete at Adur Photographic Society's Mix and Match meeting

Adur Photographic Society had a fun Mix and Match meeting for December, with a range of weird, wacky and wonderful pictures competing for prizes.
The meeting at Southwick Community Centre on December 12 saw the ladies team and gents team competing, followed by a social with food and drink.

Mike Henderson said: "APS is a teaching club for amateurs interested in improving their hobby and does not follow the normal competition format of many camera clubs.

"With the club enjoying a good balance between male and female members, the Mix and Match can get as exciting as a football match, with the invited expert judge frequently the focus of enthusiastic advice and criticism.

"The uninitiated may be interested to learn M&M rules. It’s the blokes versus the girls - always - toss for who starts, two projectors putting up images side by side on the big screen.

"From a closed selection of 50 pictures, first image goes up and the other team then has to match the picture – could be subject matter, style, dominant colour, etc., entirely at the discretion of the judge, with advice from the teams, of course!"