Weird, wacky and wonderful pictures compete at Adur Photographic Society's Mix and Match meeting
The meeting at Southwick Community Centre on December 12 saw the ladies team and gents team competing, followed by a social with food and drink.
Mike Henderson said: "APS is a teaching club for amateurs interested in improving their hobby and does not follow the normal competition format of many camera clubs.
"With the club enjoying a good balance between male and female members, the Mix and Match can get as exciting as a football match, with the invited expert judge frequently the focus of enthusiastic advice and criticism.
"The uninitiated may be interested to learn M&M rules. It’s the blokes versus the girls - always - toss for who starts, two projectors putting up images side by side on the big screen.
"From a closed selection of 50 pictures, first image goes up and the other team then has to match the picture – could be subject matter, style, dominant colour, etc., entirely at the discretion of the judge, with advice from the teams, of course!"