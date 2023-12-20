Weird, wacky and wonderful pictures compete at Adur Photographic Society's Mix and Match meeting

Adur Photographic Society had a fun Mix and Match meeting for December, with a range of weird, wacky and wonderful pictures competing for prizes.

How would you mark this match? And there is a second point for the best picture

The meeting at Southwick Community Centre on December 12 saw the ladies team and gents team competing, followed by a social with food and drink.

Mike Henderson said: "APS is a teaching club for amateurs interested in improving their hobby and does not follow the normal competition format of many camera clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With the club enjoying a good balance between male and female members, the Mix and Match can get as exciting as a football match, with the invited expert judge frequently the focus of enthusiastic advice and criticism.

How would you mark this match? And there is a second point for the best picture

"The uninitiated may be interested to learn M&M rules. It’s the blokes versus the girls - always - toss for who starts, two projectors putting up images side by side on the big screen.