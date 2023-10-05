Hastings music event The Frat Cave is being re-launched this weekend at a new venue.

It takes place at The Pig venue, White Rock, on Saturday October 7 with three live bands and DJs – all for free.

Justin Ellis, who devised Frat Cave, explained: This year’s BEATWAVE event, back in July proved a real smash, the 1960’s fuelled Garage, Psych, R&B, Beat and Surf weekender ,brought to you by The

Fratcave gang, was pretty much at bursting point over the entire weekend. Despite the heavens opening at times, both visitors and local live music fans were seen jiving away, wearing big smiles and having a ball!

“For those who are yet to witness the Regular-ish ‘Fratcave’ events - they’re best described as a ‘single night of the Beatwave experience’. The event had been put on hold since the lockdown days, with this Saturday seeing it’s Grand relaunch along at The Pig live music venue, White Rock, Hastings. The evening kicks off at 6pm in the usual style, with a bunch of DJ sets, bands take the stage from 8pm until Midnight, followed by DJ’s playing through until 2am for the remaining night owl 45 RPM fans.

“Headlining the night are Fratcave favourites ‘Oh! Gunquit’ a London based outfit, self- labelled as 'Rumble-bop, Trash Blitz, Freak-a-billy Fiends'. They decided to create the group to blend their love of wild garage punk, exotica, raw rhythm'n'blues and surf-trash. Described as a cross between The Cramps and The B-52's, this lot really know how to put on a show.

“The band name derives from a twist on a Native American-named outpost on the east coast of the US, a former artists' colony, and where a chief elder once 'cast all guns to the sea'. Live support from Hastings-based ‘The Dirty Contacts’ and the fabulous ‘Vince Ray Loser Machine’

“The next Fratcave instalment is scheduled for Saturday 2nd December, so do stick it in your diary keep check the site for updates. The Beatwave Weekender returns in July 2024, hope to catch you there.