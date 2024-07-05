Welcome To Our Table - Lewes rite of passage for year six children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Moving On Parade is taking place in Lewes today (Friday) celebrating year 6 children from across the area as they move on from primary school and into adolescence. A rite of passage that is unique to Lewes, the carnival is organised by local charity Patina and the streets will be lined with wellwishers gathering to cheer the children on, on this much loved occasion.

This year's Moving On theme is "Welcome To Our Table" and celebrates growing, cooking and eating together with a special focus on local food. Patina has teamed up with local food charity the Greencuisine Trust and Moving Sounds to talk to the children about the superpowers we get from fresh food and the benefits of eating locally grown food. Each school is representing a local fruit and vegetable and the children have worked with Patina artists to make fantastic carnival costumes for their big day.

A great part of Moving On these days is a collective artwork to which all the schools contribute. This year each school is contributing a oversized kooky cupcake decorated with their fruit or vegetable which will be placed on giant cake stand in the Paddock after the parade.

Given the food theme, Patina has also created a Recipe for Life, in which each of the almost 400 children have written the ingredients that they think are most important for a happy life. Diverse entries include family and friends, Taylor Swift, mud, having someone to go along with so you are not lonely, having a cat and Robinson's blackcurrant. The book will be on display in the Paddock after Moving On and again in the evening at Patina's Big Picnic, which has been moved undercover due to the inclement weather. The free event, which includes live music and a magician, will be at 14/15 Phoenix Place, Lewes from 6pm - 9.30pm. Everyone is invited to bring a picnic, something to share and something to donate to the food banks.

Moving On 2024 logo created by Emma Carlow

Much fundraising has taken place to make this possible for the 22nd year and funders including Lewes Town Council, the Enjoolata Foundation, the Lewes Fund and Tapestry online have been a huge support as well as Lewes FC, and Bill's who have given fruit to the Moving On children every eyar for 22 years.