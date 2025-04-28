Welcome to the Haviland House family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haviland House is part of Guild Care, a charity that has proudly served the Worthing community for more than 90 years. Like all of our care homes, Haviland House helps people to live well and find joy in every day, with a 24/7 in-house nursing team also on hand to provide clinical care and peace of mind.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this article, I share an insight into my role at Haviland House and what makes the home so special.

Caring with kindness

I started my career with Guild Care as a Night Carer before becoming a Team Leader at Haviland House and worked here during the unprecedented time of the pandemic. Throughout this period, we stayed true to our values and cared for our residents with kindness and the very best clinical care. And while there were many challenges, I believe this built unbreakable bonds between the team and strengthened the family feel that Guild Care is known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tammy Strudwick and resident Christine

Haviland House’s unique household structure is specially designed to deliver the right level of care to people living with dementia, supporting them at every stage of their journey. A key part of my role also involves checking in with our residents and the clinical teams, continually ensuring that people are in the right household for their current needs. When the time comes to move to a new household, we make sure any new surroundings are familiar and welcoming, paying attention to detail in the way the rooms are presented so that residents feel at home from the moment they enter.

Reflecting on her experience, Sue, whose husband Laurie lives at Haviland House, says: “Guild Care had been recommended to me as being an extremely caring place and the staff here are wonderful. As soon as you walk through the door at Haviland House, there is such a friendly atmosphere.”

Part of the family

We aim to create a family feel across all Guild Care homes, and this extends to loved ones too. We know how important it is for us to bring peace of mind to the friends and family of our residents, and this starts from the beginning of their care home journey. My days are often spent speaking to people about what life in a care home is like, answering questions and showing people around Haviland House to reassure them that they have made the right decision.

Sue and her husband Laurie

In fact, we get to know families as much as our residents, and our doors are always open to visitors for a cup of tea and a catch up. Sue says: “I just love coming here. It is really very nice. I can talk to the nursing team about Laurie’s medication and any worries I have, as his needs are very complex. This is like my second home and the staff don’t only support Laurie, they support me as well. They’re all so good, they’re like family to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no two days are the same at Haviland House, one constant is our commitment to providing the very best care to those who live with us and creating magic moments every day.

To find out more about life at Haviland House or any Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our special offers, call 01903 327327 or email [email protected].