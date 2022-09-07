Well-known Chichester couple celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary.

A recreation of the original wedding image

Councillor Tony Dignum and his wife Pam, a former councillor, were married 60 years ago in Leamington Spa, they were delighted to welcome their bridesmaids (their respective sisters Chris and Ba) and best man (Colin) to pose as they did in 1962, together with a large family group.

Pam's speech celebrated their long time together, their work, their activities, their shared purposes, their loving family and their six lively grandchildren as beacons for the future.

Pam and Tony had met as Oxford students in 1960, World Refugee Year, and married with very little by today's standards - no phone, no washing machine, no fridge and no TV, but plenty of books, ideas and energy.

Flashback to 60 years ago