Well known East Sussex Doctor dies aged 83

Brian was born in Isleworth on the February 23 1942 to Les, a shopkeeper, and Constance, a librarian. He grew up in Southampton with his sister, Linda.

After leaving school he joined the British Army and trained as a doctor and surgeon at Guys hospital before serving with the RAMC in Cyprus and Germany. His daughter, Anna, was born to him and his first wife, Oili, at the Dhekelia Army base.

Upon leaving the Army he worked for a brief period in London before moving to Nottingham city hospital. It was here that he met his second wife, Barbara, and later his sons, Richard and John, were born. The family moved to Eastbourne where Brian became a consultant and formed a charity to fund the purchase of new equipment for the DGH.

In retirement he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Anna, Richard and John, and his sister Linda. He will be sorely missed.

His funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on May 29 at 1pm.

1 . Dr Brian Valentine running to raise funds for charity Dr Brian Valentine running to raise funds for charity Photo: supplied