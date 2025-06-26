Well-known Littlehampton fundraiser who collected in all weathers passes away at the age of 94

A well-known Littlehampton fundraiser who spent decades collecting money in all weathers has passed away at the age of 94.

Elsie Jelley received many certificates and awards for her efforts, including an RNLI Certificate of Thanks in 2010 after collecting for the lifeboat charity for more than 20 years and the Best Fundraiser award at the Herald and Gazette Community Stars in December 2015.

She lived in Littlehampton all her life, apart from a period when she was evacuated during the Second World War and her last days at Ashdown Lodge in Rustington.

Elsie was married to Bert Jelley and had three children, Barbara, David and Christopher. Bert sadly died of a heart attack in 1984 at the age of 59.

Mrs Angela Williams, David's partner, said: "I think she had a good long life because she stayed busy. She supported and helped charities like the RNLI and would often be seen in the little shop on the quay, selling lifeboat items.

"She also supported Littlehampton Bonfire Society and the Royal British Legion and in November, she could be seen in the arcade with her box of poppies.

"As she got older, she would sit outside Sainsbury's with her poppies. Sometimes she would go out with the poppies at night in the dark with a friend and knock on people's doors.

"At Christmas, she would be making cakes for family and friends. She has made so many cakes for people in the shops in town. She just wanted to help people. She would give you her last penny if she had it."

Elsie Jelley passed away peacefully at Ashdown Lodge in Rustington on June 5. The funeral service was held at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday, June 24. Donations in Elsie's memory can be made the RNLI.

David said her room at Ashdown Lodge had been full of photographs and certificates she had been awarded for her fundraising efforts.

Even when she lost her toes due to diabetes, it did not stop her. She still carried on doing the poppies, he said, and it was only a few years ago that she stopped making cakes.

When Elsie won the Herald and Gazette Community Stars award, she said: "I can’t believe it. I have helped so many charities over the years. I stand for hours collecting. I didn’t expect this."