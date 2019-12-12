Well-loved singing teacher leaves Lewes grammar school for London spotlight

A familiar face for Lewesians who love their singing is leaving the town to pursue her career in London.

Rachel Munro arrived in Lewes in 1994 to work at Glyndebourne Opera House. In 2007 she moved on to Lewes Old Grammar School where she has been the school’s singing teachers ever since, fronting numerous concerts around the town. Rachel said goodbye to her pupils at a farewell concert last week at St Michael in Lewes church where children from across the year groups performed numbers as diverse as Skinny Love, sung by Year-7 student Sienna Claydon, and This is Me from The Greatest Showman, sung by recent leaver Madison Packham. She said: “I shall miss LOGS enormously. I remember when I started out 12 years ago, the choir used to come to my house as we didn’t have a room available at the school. My little Border terrier used to sit with them all and watch me like a hawk whenever I was conducting, much to the students’ amusement.”

Rachel is now planning to return to event and stage management and continue her own singing.