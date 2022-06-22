'Wellbeing walks' to help the visually impaired

The first walk will take place on Angmering Park Estate, which is not usually open to the public, on July 9.
It will take participants on an undulating five mile walk through tracks, paths and cross country areas in one of the most stunning parts of the county.
The second walk will take place on Bognor Regis seafront on October 1, and the third will take place in Horsham Town Centre on March 18 2023.
Adult tickets cost £10 and tickets for children over three cost £5. The entry fee covers refreshments, a bespoke wooden medal for completion and a range of wellbeing activities along the way.