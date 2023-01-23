A teenager from Eastbourne who won a WellChild award last year is urging people to make nominations for this year’s awards.

Jack Metcalfe, 18, won in the ‘caring young person’ category after helping to look after his seriously ill little sister, Sophie. Just 11 months into Sophie’s life she was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalitis and nearly lost her life from complications when she contracted influenza.

When Sophie left hospital several months later, Jack stepped up to help his parents with the 24/7 care she needed, which became more vital when Covid-19 reduced the external help they had. In November 2021 Sophie lost her life having contracted Covid-19.

Jack was picked from 100s of nominations from across the UK. He was nominated by his mum, Nicola Hubbard. She said: “Jack had such a fantastic day at the WellChild Awards in London. It was such a great experience for us all to be involved in and something we will never forget. Despite being hit hard when Sophie died, Jack has kept the promise he made to her to keep studying and is now at university. It would be terrific for another young person or professional from the South East to be a WellChild winner this year.”

WellChild Awards 2023: Eastbourne winner calls for nominations - Jack Metcalfe (photo from WellChild)

Now Jack is telling people they need to get their nominations in for the 2023 awards. WellChild is a national charity for seriously ill children. The charity’s patrol, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, will be attending.

Matt James, WellChild chief executive, said: “There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs. The pandemic placed these children and families under more pressure than many of us can comprehend. The WellChild Awards 2023 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated. It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

If you know someone who deserves special recognition then nominate them for a WellChild Award here. The closing date for entries is March 20.