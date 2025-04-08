'We're doing our best over crisis-hit road' say West Sussex landowners
The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut by West Sussex County Council in December 2022 following a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.
The road remained closed for months before finally reopening to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April 2023. But frustrations remain over the on-going disruption.
A court hearing was held in January but another is due to take place in June – two and a half years after the landslide took place.
However, this week, owners of the land where the landslip happened, say they have tried to establish a diologue with the county council to find a ‘mutually agreeable solution’ but have had no response. They say they have been told that the matter remains with the council’s legal team.
Andrew Mussett, one of the landowners concerned, said: “Much is made of the intransigence of the landowners whilst the reality is that it is the landowners that are trying to reach an accord with the council.”
Meanwhile, the council maintains that it, too, is doing all it can to resolve the issue and fully reopen the A29 at Church Hill.
A spokesperson said after the first court hearing: “The council has made two specific asks of the landowners. One is to access the land in order that non-destructive testing can be undertaken so as a permanent, safe solution may be developed.
"The other is to access the land in order that vegetation can be managed to reduce the risk of further slippages. We will continue to pursue both through negotiation and as necessary the courts.”
