“We're here for adventure, wherever it comes, and whatever direction... we'll tackle it together!”

Based in the village of Barcombe, England, both Teresa’s and Emma’s children have grown up in Scouts. But, their Scouts journey was about to be cut short, since there was nothing available for young people aged 14+ in their community. They took matters into their own hands and set up their own Explorer Unit, while navigating the COVID-19 lockdown.

Three years on, ‘Allegiance Explorers’ has grown from strength to strength. They’re led by young people and are making a huge impact in their community. Emma describes how her “kids have done lots of activities as well as Scouts, but Scouts was the only thing they always wanted to go to. They’ve always enjoyed it and this really motivated us to start the section!”

There is a big demand in the village for more activities for young people. Could you support a local Scout group? Teresa “gets so much out of it” that “if [she] didn’t need to earn money, [she’d] do it full time.” Teresa goes onto to say how “there’s so much potential for women in Scouts. I wish I did this when I was their age! In Scouts, women gain confidence, friendship, and endless opportunities to travel the world. You wear a necker and there's always someone close who has a positive reflection from their own experience of Scouts.”

Scouts offer over 200 different activities. From fun-filled thrills and wild adventure, to creative activities and historic learning, there's something to suit everyone. At Explorers you'll get the chance to dream big, find your place in the world and make memories to last a lifetime. Alongside your new friends, you’ll master the skills that will make you feel stronger and happier in the long run, and try things you’d never get the chance to do at home or at school.

Adventure with Explorers

Volunteer Emma recalls when they “took the Explorers to play squash and they loved it. A few of them even decided to take it as part of their GCSEs and that came from Scouts. We try and give the Explorers experiences (not always costly ones, either) they wouldn’t normally have.” In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they have developed useful skills.

Giving back will improve your wellbeing, equip you with skills for the future, and help you make a positive impact on the lives of young people. Scouts creates opportunities for almost half a million people aged 4-25 to develop skills for life.