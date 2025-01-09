"We're on a knife's edge" - fight to save beloved village pub that provides gateway to South Downs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Threatened with closure, the owners of a beloved not-for-profit pub in Cocking have launched a fundraiser designed to keep their doors open.

The Blue Bell, which provides a convenient gateway to the nearby South Downs Way, was rescued from permanent closure in 2019 by locals desperate to preserve it for community use.

Five years, and a global pandemic later, it represents the beating heart of the village, serving homecooked food, local ales, a variety of wines, strong coffee, and holing up hikers in three B&B style ensuite rooms. But a challenging economic climate has put the pub in danger of closure, and owners say they need a £30,000 cash injection to clear their debts, install new tenants and secure their long-term future.

"It’s a profitable business, and will be for the new tenant we’ve got lined up,” said Andy Cornwell, a key member of the Community Hubs Management Committee. “We just need this to clear our debts and give ourselves some breathing room.”

The Blue Bell at Cocking.

The pub has temporarily closed for the next two weeks while the fundraiser takes place, but Andy said falling short here could see the Blue Bell close forever – with disastrous consequences for Cocking and its sleepy rural community.

“We desperately do not want to lose the pub, it would rip the heart out of Cocking,” he explained. “We lost our little village shop last year and, now that that’s gone, we’re all that’s left. We have a lot of elderly residents, and we’re a focal point for them; we run coffee mornings and breakfast clubs to help them get out and meet people.”

Not only that but, nestled on the cusp of the South Downs, the Blue Bell is also a convenient access point for walkers keen to tackle the iconic South Downs Way – meaning its well-used by hikers, campers and anyone keen to stop off and top up on their way across the downs.

"We’re not just at the heart of the local community,” Andy said, “but, because of where we are we’re a big part of the passing tourism here too – and there’s nothing else in Cocking that can replace us.”

To find out more about the fundraiser and donate, visit https://thebluebellatcocking.co.uk/ or gofundme.com