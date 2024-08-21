'We're really sorry for the inconvenience' - damage to van cuts waste collection short in Chichester
Chichester District Council has apologised after a waste collection route was cut short, thanks to a damaged vehicle.
Bins left out in parts of the Plaistow, Loxwood, Ifold and Kirdford area were not picked up today (August 21), after damage dealt to a collection vehicle cut the route short.
Apologising for the delay, Chichester District Council has asked residents to leave their bins out tonight, since there are plans in motion to collect them tomorrow.
"If you’ve been affected, we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience,” a spokesperson said.