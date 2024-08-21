'We're really sorry for the inconvenience' - damage to van cuts waste collection short in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester District Council has apologised after a waste collection route was cut short, thanks to a damaged vehicle.

Bins left out in parts of the Plaistow, Loxwood, Ifold and Kirdford area were not picked up today (August 21), after damage dealt to a collection vehicle cut the route short.

Apologising for the delay, Chichester District Council has asked residents to leave their bins out tonight, since there are plans in motion to collect them tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you’ve been affected, we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience,” a spokesperson said.