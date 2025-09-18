‘We’re so proud’ – talented young Worthing dancers training with Royal Ballet School
Thirteen-year-old Poppy Harlow has begun senior associate training at the Royal Ballet School in Covent Garden, London, while Scarlett Knight, nine, and Harper Lyons, eight, have just begun junior associate training in Eastleigh. Scarlett and Harper join Beau Powell, nine, who has been training as a junior associate at Eastleigh for the past year.
The four girls all attend JBS Dance Studio in Tarring, where they will continue their weekly training.
JBS has recently welcome a new principal – Molly Assig has has taken over from Caroline Jenkins, who was principal for 30 years, continuing the legacy of founder Jean Butterworth.
Molly trained under Jean and Caroline and is passionate about nurturing the studio’s ‘dance family’ ethos of being supportive, ambitious and community minded.
She said: “We’re incredibly proud of Scarlett, Harper, Beau and Poppy. They work so hard and lift one another up – exactly what our JBS dance family is all about.
“We only put forward these four students and we are delighted that all four were successful in gaining a place. A 100 per cent audition success rate is an incredible achievement and something that doesn’t happen often.
“We’re so proud of these students and equally proud of all our dancers at JBS who are continuing to work hard in their training every week – this success is a reflection of the dedication, support, and dance family spirit that shines throughout our school.”