West Chiltington man raises £5000 for rehab unit after receiving help

A West Chiltington man cycled 120 miles for rehab centre

Five years ago Jim Wells suffered a cardiac arrest, resulting in a brain injury. Jim was moved to Donald Wilson Neurological Rehabilitation Centre where he was taught to walk and talk again.

As a thank you to the Donald Wilson unit, Jim wanted rode an electric trike every day for the month of August to cover 120 miles in order to raise funds to support its amazing work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim and his wife, Pam, hoped to raise £500 from his challenge however, to date, he has raised well over £5000.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Jim and Pam are grateful for the amazing generousity of the community and are so pleased to be able to give something back to the amazing healthcare professionals and facility which so brilliantly supported him in his recovery.