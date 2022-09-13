West Chiltington man raises £5000 for rehab unit after receiving help
A West Chiltington man cycled 120 miles to thank rehabilitation unit who helped him after a cardiac arrest.
Five years ago Jim Wells suffered a cardiac arrest, resulting in a brain injury. Jim was moved to Donald Wilson Neurological Rehabilitation Centre where he was taught to walk and talk again.
As a thank you to the Donald Wilson unit, Jim wanted rode an electric trike every day for the month of August to cover 120 miles in order to raise funds to support its amazing work.
Jim and his wife, Pam, hoped to raise £500 from his challenge however, to date, he has raised well over £5000.
Jim and Pam are grateful for the amazing generousity of the community and are so pleased to be able to give something back to the amazing healthcare professionals and facility which so brilliantly supported him in his recovery.
Donations can s t ill be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jimwellsrideforlife.