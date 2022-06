Local musicians will be performing at the concert in the village hall starting at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Money raised from the event will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

As well as local musicians performing there will also be recently-arrived Ukrainians taking part, including a couple who will dance and sing and a talented young Ukrainian pianist.

News